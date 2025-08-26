Northland Capmk Upgrades Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) to Strong-Buy

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

MIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.67 and a beta of 0.83. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 977,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

