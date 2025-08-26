Critical Comparison: Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) versus Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) and Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Metals and Select Water Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $30,000.00 169.20 -$24.55 million ($35.94) -0.10 Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.69 $30.64 million $0.31 26.81

Select Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Metals and Select Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -214.23% -135.05% Select Water Solutions 2.26% 3.69% 2.34%

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aqua Metals and Select Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Select Water Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33

Aqua Metals currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Select Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Aqua Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Select Water Solutions.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats Aqua Metals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

