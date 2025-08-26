Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and Textmunication Holdgings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Mobilisa $20.00 million 5.26 -$920,000.00 ($0.04) -131.25 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.10 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellicheck Mobilisa has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck Mobilisa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intellicheck Mobilisa and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Mobilisa -4.44% -3.09% -2.43% Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58%

Summary

Intellicheck Mobilisa beats Textmunication Holdgings on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform’s Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

