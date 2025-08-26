Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Head-To-Head Review

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 41.29, indicating that its stock price is 4,029% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -285.43% -175.85% -54.67% Data443 Risk Mitigation -81.94% N/A -67.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.24 million 21.36 -$5.88 million ($0.20) -6.80 Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.04 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wrap Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Data443 Risk Mitigation beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.