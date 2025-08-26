ICONIQ Capital LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 206.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,661.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

