Virtus Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Virtus Advisers LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

