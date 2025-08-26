Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 16.39%. Atour Lifestyle updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $37.46.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATAT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

