Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc $CAE

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398,008 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAE opened at $26.7350 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. CAE Inc has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $806.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

