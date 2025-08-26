Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3%
EOG Resources stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
