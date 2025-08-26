1,534 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Purchased by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,178.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 60,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 106,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $951,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,056,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,449,383.36. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,779 shares of company stock worth $4,662,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

