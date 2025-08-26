Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

