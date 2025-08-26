iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.