WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF $ETHO

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Allegheny Financial Group raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

