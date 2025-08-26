Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 416 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.88. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $268.90 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Snap-On’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $16,650,792. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

