APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Pentair plc $PNR

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 18.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 373.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after purchasing an additional 897,585 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Pentair by 15.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 59,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Down 0.6%

Pentair stock opened at $107.9440 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.