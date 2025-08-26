KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. KE had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.48%.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. KE has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 197.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 1,608,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KE by 111.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 945,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 497,915 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 269.5% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 414,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of KE by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,789,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 240,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

