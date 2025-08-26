WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,883.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

