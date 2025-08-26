Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.83%. Gaotu Techedu updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

GOTU stock opened at $3.7950 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,996,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 958,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3,628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 767,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

