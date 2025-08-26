Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $453.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $457.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

