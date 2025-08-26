Comerica Bank Has $20.50 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Argus set a $295.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,900 shares of company stock valued at $135,121,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $319.9060 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $322.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

