WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,489 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

