WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,431 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

