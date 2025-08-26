WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

