WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of UL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5175 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

