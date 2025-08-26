The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161,595 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Allstate were worth $48,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after buying an additional 766,058 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

