Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 116,400 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHIN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $59.1770 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. PHINIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

