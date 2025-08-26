5,826 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 376,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,818,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

