Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 306,867 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 301.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,867 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.18% of Nucor worth $49,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 48.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:NUE opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $5,860,294. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.78.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

