Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3,292.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,730 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $61,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.