Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 480 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,963,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,124,532,000 after acquiring an additional 256,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,334,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $738.6040 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $749.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

