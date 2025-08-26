Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 700,100 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II $NETD

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,100 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NETD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 319.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 799,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 165,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $13,661,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,459,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $6,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,300. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

