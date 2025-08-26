Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a market cap of $365.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

