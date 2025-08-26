Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 852,733 Shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II $AACT

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852,733 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition Corporation II accounts for about 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Acquisition Corporation II worth $44,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 129.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 10.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 523,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition Corporation II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition Corporation II alerts:

Ares Acquisition Corporation II Price Performance

Ares Acquisition Corporation II stock opened at $11.4150 on Tuesday. Ares Acquisition Corporation II has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Corporation II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Corporation II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.