Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 8,699 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VGIT stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

