WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,449 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,137,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,451,000 after buying an additional 4,666,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,695,000 after buying an additional 1,587,936 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 498,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 445,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

