WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 518,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,718 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $396.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.4695.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

