1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 656 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 805.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $95.6930 on Tuesday. Loews Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

