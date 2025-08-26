Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,146 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $46,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Down 0.3%

BCS opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

