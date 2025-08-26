MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1,043.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 980,758 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after buying an additional 617,460 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,915,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 164,669 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,868,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 11.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 210,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gordon Hardie acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,202.70. This represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,955.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price objective on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on O-I Glass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.2830 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

