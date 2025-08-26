Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $62,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $271,196,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after buying an additional 749,913 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,114,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Public Storage by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,407,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,538,000 after acquiring an additional 433,918 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,157,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

