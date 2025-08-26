Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $54.84 Million in Fortis $FTS

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,204,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 52.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,278,000 after buying an additional 1,683,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after purchasing an additional 612,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,192,000 after purchasing an additional 604,615 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $22,869,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Down 0.9%

Fortis stock opened at $50.2250 on Tuesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4448 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.