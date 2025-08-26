Bank of Hawaii Has $210,000 Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Timken were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,681,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,648,000 after acquiring an additional 231,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 133,674 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 108.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,372,000 after acquiring an additional 959,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.5%

Timken stock opened at $79.3910 on Tuesday. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKR

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.