BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN Stock Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1%
BMRN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
