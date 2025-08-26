Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2%

VLO opened at $147.1780 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

