Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $93,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Mueller Industries stock opened at $94.5560 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

