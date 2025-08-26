Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,072,737 Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,072,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,007,000 after purchasing an additional 271,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,142 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

