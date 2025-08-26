Bank of Hawaii Has $227,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

