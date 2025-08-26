Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 6,322 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $98,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:CL opened at $84.1350 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

View Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.