Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 835,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

