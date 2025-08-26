Virtus Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,616 Genesco Inc. $GCO

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 501,200.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 7,348.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at $24,954,491. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GCO opened at $28.4150 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.04. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $473.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

